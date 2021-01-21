New ADAMHS Resource Guide Now Available

The updated resource guide from the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) is now available.

The 2021 edition of the “Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Resources Guide” is now available online.

Paper copies will be available by the end of January through various community agencies.

The 28-page booklet provides up-to-date information on available treatment, recovery and support services in Hancock County and surrounding communities, and educational information on substance abuse, including addiction and recovery.

The online version can be downloaded from the ADAMHS website by clicking here.