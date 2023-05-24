New Addition To Findlay High School Military Wall

Findlay High School recently added to its Military Wall that honors members of the military who attended the high school.

The new addition is a section that includes names of all military Veterans who attended Findlay High School and it has room for more names to be added.

The new part of the wall joins the previous section that’s been up for about five years that honors former students who are currently serving.

Additionally, down the hallway, there’s a wall honoring military Veterans from Findlay High School who died serving the country.

We spoke with Principal Ryan Imke about the Military Wall.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to thank those that have served, as well as those that continue to serve.”

Ryan says community members can view the Military Wall during school events and from 3 to 4 on school days.

And he invites people who have a name to add to the wall to contact the high school.

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29th.