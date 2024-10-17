New Batch Of Creepy Dolls At Historical Museum

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Beware… They’re back! The Creepy Dolls have returned to the Hull-Flater House, and they’re creepier than ever!

Ready to send shivers down your spine, these dolls are lurking around, waiting for you to find them.

For Creepy Doll Week, we’re inviting you to explore the museum and discover these eerie characters.

Each day, we’ll feature one of our unsettling contestants with a close-up shot and their spine-chilling backstory!

Think you’ve found the creepiest one?

Drop a comment with their number to cast your vote! On October 31st, we’ll reveal which doll takes the crown of terror!

Join us for Spooktacular on Saturday, October 19th from 5-8 PM, or swing by during regular hours to experience the creepiness for yourself.

Who will be crowned the most chilling doll this Halloween?