New Bill Aims To Fight Election Misinformation

(ONN) – A bill introduced in the Ohio House aims to fight election misinformation by requiring disclaimers on any AI-generated political content.

House Bill 410 would regulate deep fakes so they can’t be put out there to influence an election.

Creators could face charges if they make these deep fakes.

This is similar to House Bill 367 which would add the use of artificial intelligence into an existing law that states no one can use another person’s name, image or likeness without their consent to either promote or bash a product.

The bill is currently in House committee.