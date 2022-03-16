New Bill Calls For Tougher Penalties For ‘Swatting’ In Ohio
Lawmakers are looking to increase penalties for those charged with summoning police under false pretenses.
Officials say Senate Bill 292 would make calling for an aggressive police response by reporting a fake crime a first-degree felony if someone is harmed, and a third-degree felony in all other instances.
The practice is known as swatting since police often respond to the fake threats with a SWAT team.
Lawmakers say Senate Bill 292 would combine parts of existing laws that currently apply to swatting.
In February, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man made swatting calls to Ottawa, Ohio when he thought he was calling police in Ottawa, Canada.
