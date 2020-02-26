New Bill Would Ban Transgender Athletes From Girls’ Sports

(ONN) – Transgender females couldn’t join their high school or college female soccer, field hockey or track teams if a bill introduced by two Ohio Republicans becomes law.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the “Save Womens Sports Act” would require the Ohio High School Athletic Association to block any male-born student from participating in a girls sport in both public and private schools.

Currently, the OHSAA requires transgender girls show proof that they’ve been on hormone therapy for at least one year or demonstrate that the student doesn’t have a physiological advantage over other athletes her age.