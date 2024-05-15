New Bill Would Crack Down On Drone Trespassing/Voyeurism

(ONN) – A new Ohio bill could crack down on trespassing and voyeurism with drones.

A bill cosponsor, Republican Representative Brian Lampton, says there’s no state law right now regarding the use of drones over private property.

This bill would give law enforcement the authority to go after someone who flies one on any private property without permission.

The bill would also prohibit voyeurism.

A drone operator couldn’t spy, eavesdrop, record, photograph or livestream you in a place where you have a reasonable expectation of privacy.