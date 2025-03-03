New Bill Would Increase Number Of Hours In School Year

(ONN) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to increase the minimum number of hours in the school year, meaning students could soon be spending more time in the classroom.

This new legislation would add 54 hours of instruction time in schools for the year.

“For the state to come in and say kids need to be in the classrooms more but we’re cutting $100 million dollars from the state budget to fund schools, that’s really difficult to see those two things come at the same time,” said Sylvania Education Association President Dan Greenberg.

The school districts would get to decide just how to spread out those hours over the school year.