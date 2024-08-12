New Bill Would Make Tips And Gratuities Tax-Exempt
(ONN) – A new bill in the Ohio House aims to make tips and gratuities tax-exempt.
This means service workers would only pay taxes on the wages they receive from their employers.
Currently, Ohio service workers make five dollars and five cents an hour. Half the minimum wage.
Both presidential candidates want this to also be federal law.
Rising costs of living have challenged service industry workers in recent years causing a worker shortage nationwide.