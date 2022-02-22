New Bill Would Strengthen Ohio Distracted Driving Laws

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would strengthen distracted driving laws in Ohio.

House Bill 283 would allow police to pull you over if they see you with a phone in your hand – making that a primary offense.

Ohio’s current law applies to texting while driving – and is a secondary offense for adults – which means police can’t stop a driver unless they witness a primary offense in addition to texting while driving.

But House Bill 283 would change that by making holding a phone or any electronic device while behind the wheel a primary offense.

“House Bill 283 is extremely needed for Ohio’s roadways,” said Kimberly Schwind with Triple A Ohio.

“Looking away from the road for just two seconds doubles your risk for crashing.”

The bill was last heard by the Criminal Justice Committee on February 15th.