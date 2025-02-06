New Bills Aim To Increase School Bus Safety In Ohio

(ONN) – Both the governor and lawmakers in Ohio are exploring ways to improve school bus safety in Ohio following crashes that have injured and killed students.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that new bills in both the Ohio House and Senate aim to require school bus cameras, increase penalties for passing a stopped school bus and create a grant for bus safety features.

Republican Representative Bernard Willis of Springfield and Democrat Representative Cecil Thomas of Cincinnati co-sponsored legislation that could fund school bus seat belts, increase fines and designate August as School Bus Safety Awareness Month.