New Childcare Center Coming To McComb

A much-needed childcare center is coming to McComb.

“It will be a blessing for the people living in this community,” said Mayor Cathy Schroll.

“They are scrambling looking for sitters.”

The mayor says some parents go to Findlay and Bluffton for childcare and this new facility will make a big difference in many lives.

Schroll said childcare services, including before and after-school programming, have been among the goals of the current village council.

She noted that former in-home daycare providers have retired in recent years, forcing many parents to utilize providers outside the village to leave the workforce to stay home with their kids.

The village has been awarded $1 million in CARES Act grant funding from the Ohio Office of Community Development for the new facility.

The new childcare facility will be built on property owned by the village on State Route 235, next to Dollar General and the sign welcoming people to McComb. (pictured above)

Initially it will be a daytime facility but their long-term goal is to be able to have 2nd and 3rd shift workers at Hearthside Foods be able to drop their kids off.

Mayor Schroll says the village is in talks with the Findlay YMCA to have them operate the facility.

She’s hoping to have the new childcare center open in January of 2024.