New COVID Map Shows Virus Rebounding In Some Areas

Hancock and Putnam County stayed at their previous levels on the latest COVID-19 alert map that was released on Thursday.

Hancock County remained at level 2, or the orange level, while Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

A total of 11 counties are now at the red level, which is more than at any point in September.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 743 total cases and 12 deaths from the virus as of Wednesday.

According to state data, Putnam County has had 636 cases and 25 deaths as of Thursday

Health officials say statewide there have been 155,314 total cases and 4,817 deaths from the virus.