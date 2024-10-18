New D.A.R.E. Officer For Fostoria City Schools

The Fostoria Police Department has appointed a new D.A.R.E. officer for the school district.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

Officer Shilo Frankart will teach a class at Fostoria Elementary School designed to help improve kids’ decision-making skills.

Police Chief Gabe Wedge said children face a growing number of high-risk circumstances and temptations and for years the D.A.R.E. program has been recognized as the gold standard to help students cope with the challenges they face every day.

The D.A.R.E. program has been a part of the Fostoria City Schools curriculum since 2008.

The D.A.R.E. program recently returned to Tiffin and you can read more about that by clicking here.