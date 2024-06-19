New Director & Assistant Director Of Findlay First Edition Named

(From Findlay City Schools)

After an extensive search garnering interest from candidates across the midwest, and a process prioritizing student and parent voice, Findlay City Schools is excited to announce the following:

Mary Beth Coolidge has been approved by the Board of Education as the next vocal music director at Findlay High School, as well as Assistant Director for FFE. Mrs. Coolidge is an accomplished professional vocalist with significant training and experience at the collegiate level of performance. Her experience as a Voice and Movement Coach, instructor and guest lecturer across the country, as well as certification in the Alexander Technique will provide Findlay High School students a distinguished performing arts education.

David Coolidge has been approved to serve as the Fine Arts Specialist for Findlay City Schools and the next director of Findlay First Edition. A graduate of Findlay High School and former FFE member, Mr. Coolidge brings expertise in designing and enhancing fine arts and performing arts programs at the collegiate level, along with vast experience including the Broadway National Tour of Parade, countless roles and performances in theaters across the country, and director of six national tours with TheatreworksUSA.

We have full confidence that Mary Beth and David will hit the ground running, ready to inspire and guide our talented students towards artistic excellence. Their dedication to nurturing creativity, teamwork, and individual growth promises to continue to elevate our nationally-recognized show choir.

Former longtime FFE Director Kevin Manley left Findlay City Schools for Arlington Local Schools where he’ll be teaching vocal music next school year.