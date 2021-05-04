New Distracted Driving Bill Would Make Ohio A Hands-Free State

(ONN) – A new legislative effort to crack down on distracted driving in Ohio would make it illegal to drive while holding a phone or any other electronic device.

The bill would also make distracted driving a primary driving offense.

That would mean police wouldn’t need another reason to pull drivers over before enforcing the ban on holding devices.

The measure incorporates many elements of a proposal that Governor DeWine unsuccessfully pushed earlier this year.

The bill allows exceptions for emergency responders.

It also includes a ‘one-swipe’ exception for people to answer incoming calls and then disconnect them.