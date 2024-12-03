New Econ Development Director Discusses Big Change Coming To Mall Site

New Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Director Chris Keller was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss her new role.

The big topic they discussed, of course, is the big box retail store that will be taking over the center portion of the Findlay Mall location.

Keller says her office has already been contacted by mall stores that will be affected and is seeking other locations for them in town.

“We’ve also received calls from people who have space available so we’re connecting those dots,” Keller told Oaks in the interview below.

As Keller said in the audio above, the city is still not at liberty to say who the big box retailer is and their identity will be released on their timeline and no sooner.

Affected mall tenants are urged to contact the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Office at 419-422-3313 for assistance.