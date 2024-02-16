Significant Increase In Base Teacher Salary In Ohio In New Education Bill

(ONN) – State lawmakers want to pay teachers more to address the teacher shortage in Ohio.

The starting base salary is currently $35,000 a year.

House Bill 411 would raise it to almost $50,000.

State Representative Michele Grim is a co-sponsor of the bill.

She released a statement saying, “Every child deserves a world-class education and a highly qualified teacher in their classroom. We need to pay Ohio teachers like the professionals they are and continue the fair school funding plan to increase state funding for our local public schools.”