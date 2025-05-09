New Exhibit Celebrates Legacy Of Miller’s Luncheonette

The Hancock Historical Museum has unveiled a new exhibit celebrating the legacy of Miller’s Luncheonette.

Museum-goers are likely aware that the iconic Miller’s Eat neon sign has been on display in the museum for years, and now a new exhibit features a replica of the diner’s bar, information about the diner’s history, and artifacts from the popular local eatery.

The museum thanks Jeff and Diana Salisbury who funded the exhibit and Millstream Career Center students who helped with the design and build of the exhibit.

Take a walk down memory lane by stopping by the Hancock Historical Museum at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay to check out the exhibit or watch the video below.