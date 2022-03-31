New Exhibit Features Historical Photographs Alongside Work Of Local Artists

People are encouraged to check out the new Reflections Exhibition at the Findlay Art League.

It’s an exhibition celebrating the history of the Findlay community by displaying historical photographs of Findlay alongside the work of Findlay artists.

In a collaboration between the Findlay Art League and the Hancock Historical Museum, seven artists have created paintings and photos reflecting their thoughts and interpretations of buildings represented in historical photos from the Museum.

Artists participating in this exhibit are Jen Sowders, Chong Hui Lee Blanton, Janealla Killebrew, Lynn Phillips, Sharon Hammer Baker, Kent Tarbox, and Janice Oaks Williams.

Crystalyn Hutchins from BGSU, who interned at the Museum, is curating the show.

She has selected more than 20 historical images including of the first Findlay Hospital, the fire at the Presbyterian Church, Findlay’s 1886 Gas Jubilee, the Hancock County Court House and others.

The display will feature written information about the buildings and events.

Crystalyn will be speaking remotely about the exhibit during the Art League meeting, April 4, at 7:00. Visitors are welcome.

The photos and paintings will be on display during open hours at the Findlay Art League, Tuesday-Friday, noon-5:30, and Saturday, noon-4:00, through April 22.

It’s free and open to the public.