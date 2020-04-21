New FCS Assistant Superintendent Named

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education has announced that Krista Crates-Miller will be the district’s new assistant superintendent.

She’ll take over that role from Troy Roth who is becoming the district’s new superintendent.

Learn more about her in the school district’s news release below.

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education announced that Mrs. Krista Crates-Miller was selected as the Findlay City Schools new Assistant Superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year at the April 20th Board of Education meeting. Mrs. Miller will replace Mr. Troy Roth, who will serve as superintendent for the district beginning August 1, 2020.

Mrs. Miller has over 25 years of experience in public education. She has served as an elementary and middle school teacher and is currently serving the district as principal at Glenwood Middle School. She is married to Mr. Mark Miller, with three children. Mrs. Millers family has had four generations graduate from Findlay City Schools and will soon be adding a fifth generation to the Findlay Trojan family.

In a statement from Mrs. Miller, she shared that “I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to serve the district that I love. There are no boundaries to the talent, innovation, passion, and commitment the teachers and staff of Findlay City Schools possess. It is an honor to be granted the opportunity to serve them as the next Assistant Superintendent as they grow and inspire the amazing students of Findlay City Schools every day.”