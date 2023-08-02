New FCS Superintendent Excited For School Year To Begin

Dr. Andy Hatton, the new Findlay City Schools superintendent, officially began the job on Tuesday, August 1st but he’s been in the area for a while now getting familiar with the community.

On with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, Hatton said one thing that jumped right out at him is that Findlay is a family-centered community and that everyone at Findlay City Schools loves what they do.

Chris mentioned how there seems to be so much more involved in education nowadays and Hatton agreed.

“We are educating students for their future, not our past. We are trying to prepare students to flourish for anything they want to do in life, and to do that the expectations are high, and we welcome that.”

Dr. Hatton says public education is a calling that he’s been blessed to be a part of the over 25 years.

The first day for Findlay City Schools is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Click here for the full district calendar.