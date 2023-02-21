New FCS Superintendent ‘Humbled And Honored’ To Be Chosen

The newly-selected superintendent of Findlay City Schools released a video message to the community.

In the message, Dr. Andy Hatton thanked Trojan Country for this opportunity to serve as the school district’s next superintendent.

“I cannot wait to begin collaborating with this amazing team in Findlay City Schools.”

Hatton, who comes to Findlay from Upper Arlington, said he’s already received a very warm welcome from many members of the community and he hopes to start meeting members of the community in person over the next few months ahead of his official start date of August, 1st.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen as your next superintendent and I cannot wait to get started. Go Trojans.”