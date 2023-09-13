New FCS Superintendent Invites You To Coffee

Findlay City Schools will be holding a new event so people can get to know the new superintendent and he can hear from people about what they expect from him and the school district.

It’s called The Morning Brew, Coffee and Conversation with Dr. Hatton.

The first one will be held at Coffee Amici on the morning of Friday, September 15th beginning at 7 a.m.

Community members are invited to stop by and have a conversation with the school district’s new superintendent, Dr. Andy Hatton.

We talked with Dr. Hatton about the new event and that audio can be heard below.