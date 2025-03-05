New Findlay Law Director Sworn In

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay officially announces the confirmation of Robert L. Feighner, Jr. to the position of City Law Director. Feighner was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on February 19, 2025.

Robert E. Feighner, Jr. is a native of Findlay, Ohio. He obtained his undergraduate degree in business from Bowling Green State University in 1996 and his law degree from Ohio Northern University in 1999. Rob was an assistant city law director and municipal prosecutor for Findlay from 1999 through 2025. He managed a private practice in Findlay during the same period of time to which he was partner for over eighteen years. Rob was appointed to the full-time position of City Law Director in 2025 and is expected to be on the November 2025 ballot. Rob is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, Hancock County Bar Association and member of the Ohio Municipal Attorneys Association.

“I am thrilled to welcome Robert Feighner as the City of Findlay Law Director. With his expertise and dedication to our community, I have no doubt he will strengthen our legal framework and serve the best interests of our community,” says Mayor Muryn.

“I am honored and humbled to be sworn in as the City Law Director. I look forward to working closely with our city officials, council, staff, and public to ensure that our legal needs are met with integrity and commitment to process,” says Law Director Feighner.

The Hancock County Republican Central Committee confirmed his appointment unanimously. This appointment will last through the results of the next general election where the winner of that election will finish the term.

Former Law Director Donald J. Rasmussen retired effective January 12.