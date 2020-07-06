New Findlay Police Chief Sworn In

Captain Robert Ring of the Findlay Police Department is now officially Police Chief Robert Ring after a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning at Dorney Plaza.

Ring takes over as police chief from John Dunbar, who retired last week after 28 years with the department.

The 46-year-old Ring says he has inherited a great department.

“I’m lucky to have a lot of good people underneath me and a lot of support from those officers and the city administration.”

He says all of that support will make the transition go as smoothly as possible.

Chief Ring says the Findlay Police Department will continue to operate with professionalism and to handle its business in the right way on his watch.

Ring was born and bred in Findlay and has been with the department for more than 24 years.

Chief Ring and Mayor Muryn will be in Toledo on Tuesday morning for the memorial service for Toledo officer Anthony Dia who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday.