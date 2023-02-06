New Findlay Police Officer Sworn In

The Findlay Police Department has announced the hiring of a new police officer.

Samuel Weihrauch was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on Monday morning.

He’s flanked in the picture by Mayor Muryn and Police Chief Robert Ring.

The 26-year-old Weihrauch is a graduate of the Building on a Rock Academy.

Weihrauch served in the United States Army and currently serves in the Army Reserves.

He worked at Cooper Tire prior to joining the Findlay Police Department.

Weihrauch will attend the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy to attain his peace officer certificate.

Upon completion at the Academy, he will be assigned to the department’s patrol division.

Weihrauch and his wife live in Arlington.