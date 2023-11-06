New Findlay Police Officer Sworn In

(From the City of Findlay)

Officer Bradley Fuller was sworn in this morning by Mayor Christina Muryn.

Fuller, 36, is a graduate of New Riegel High School and he also attended the Police Academy program at Owens Community College in 2016-2017; earning his OPOTA certification.

Fuller previously served at the Carey Police Department as a Police Officer for three and a half years, and most recently with the Upper Sandusky Police Department as a Police Officer for the past one and half years. Fuller will be assigned to the department’s Patrol Division.