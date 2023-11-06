Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

New Findlay Police Officer Sworn In

Local News

(From the City of Findlay)

Officer Bradley Fuller was sworn in this morning by Mayor Christina Muryn.

Fuller, 36, is a graduate of New Riegel High School and he also attended the Police Academy program at Owens Community College in 2016-2017; earning his OPOTA certification.

Fuller previously served at the Carey Police Department as a Police Officer for three and a half years, and most recently with the Upper Sandusky Police Department as a Police Officer for the past one and half years. Fuller will be assigned to the department’s Patrol Division.

 