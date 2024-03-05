New Findlay Police Officer Sworn In

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The Findlay Police Department has announced the hiring of a new police officer.

Nathaniel Staley was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on March 4, 2024.

Nathaniel Staley, 24, is a graduate of North Baltimore High School.

He attended Owens Community College from 2018-2020 and graduated with an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice.

Staley also attended the Basic Peace Officer Training Academy at Owens Community College and earned his OPOTA certification in 2020.

Staley previously served at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff for three years.

Staley will be assigned to the department’s Patrol Division.

Please join us in welcoming Officer Staley.