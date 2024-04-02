New Findlay Police Officer Sworn In

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The Findlay Police Department has announced the hiring of a new police officer.

Zach Dewese was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on April 1st.

Dewese, 21, is a graduate of Old Fort High School.

Dewese is attending Terra State Community College, majoring in Business.

Dewese will attend the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at EHOVE Career Center in order to earn his Ohio Peace Officer Certificate.

Dewese will be assigned to the department’s patrol division after he successfully completes the academy.