(From the Findlay Police Department)

Officer Alex Dewey was sworn in this morning by Mayor Muryn.

Dewey, 29, is a graduate of Van Buren High School.

He attended the Police Academy program at Rhode’s State University in 2016, earning his OPOTA certification.

Dewey previously served at the Carey Police Department as a Police Officer for six years and a Sergeant for two years.

He will be assigned to the department’s Patrol Division.