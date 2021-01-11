New Findlay Police Officers Sworn In

The Findlay Police Department has two new officers on the force.

Officers Joshua Bortel and Mason Warnimont were sworn in by the mayor on Monday morning.

Bortel, 32, graduated from Fremont Ross High School and then attended Brown Mackie College.

He earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and then went on to complete the Police Academy at Owens Community College.

Bortel was an officer with the Cedar Point Police Department and the McComb Police Department for the past six years.

Warnimont, 22, graduated from Cory-Rawson High School.

He attended Ashland University, the University of Findlay, and the Owens Community College Police Academy, earning his Peace Officer’s Certificate.

Both officers will begin their field training program in the department’s patrol division.