New First Responder Training Facility In Findlay Holds First Class

The new first responder training facility in Findlay is nearing completion and already held its first class.

The STRICT Center (Simulated Tactical Response & Incident Command Training) is located behind Fire Station 4 on County Road 236.

The facility includes two structures; a training building and a burn building.

“An exciting aspect of the STRICT Center is the ability for our safety agencies to train together,” said Fire Chief Josh Eberle.

“At almost every emergency, there is a fire department, law enforcement and an EMS component all working alongside each other. Currently it is difficult for these agencies to train as a unit, even though we respond together. The STRICT Center will allow that joint training to happen on a regular basis.”

Chief Eberle says the community has been extremely supportive of the project and more than half of the $2.4 million price tag is being covered through grants and donations.

He anticipates a ribbon cutting to be held for the facility in the spring.

