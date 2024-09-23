New FPD K9 And Officer Complete Handler Training Class

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Findlay Police Officer Paul Frey and Canine Officer Axel recently completed a five-week canine handler training class from Von Der Haus Gill German Shepherds in Wapakoneta, OH. They are now a certified canine team for the Findlay Police Department. Their first official day as a working canine team was Sunday, September 22, 2024. This canine handler team is replacing Officer Matthew Paugh and Canine Officer Shadow; in which Shadow was retired on August 17, 2024 after thirteen years of service with the Findlay Police Department. Ofcr. Frey and Canine Officer Axel will be joining Ofcr. Jacob Atkins and Canine Officer Deke as the second working canine team for the department.

Ofcr. Frey has been with the Findlay Police Department for over five years. Axel is a seventeen-month old male German Shepherd from Jessen, Germany. Axel is a dual-purpose patrol canine unit, which Ofcr. Frey and Axel successfully completed a training program approved by the Executive Director designed to prepare canine units to perform law enforcement duties. Such program must include training in those areas tested in the examination for certification in the following areas for patrol related duties:

Obedience

Building search

Area search

Criminal apprehension

Also, for special purpose canine unit, Ofcr. Frey and Axel successfully completed a training program approved by the Executive Director designed to prepare canine units to perform special purpose law enforcement duties. Such program must include training in one or more of the areas which are tested in the examination for certification in the following areas for special purpose duties:

Tracking

Article search

Narcotics detection

Each canine team has to certify annually with the State standards.

Ofcr. Frey and Canine Officer Axel will also be joining Ofcrs. Atkins and Deke in the Northwest Ohio K9 Group that consists of the following Law Enforcement Agencies: Fostoria Police Department, Kenton Police Department, Tiffin Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. This NW Ohio K9 Group of canine handlers train on Monday evenings. They get more than the sixteen minimum monthly hours needed for a working canine team in the State of Ohio.

This canine handler team will be available on duty during their shift, as well as call outs, responses and/or assists from other area law enforcement agencies as needed.

We have been awarded a mission ready ballistic vest through a grant from Brady’s K9 Fund from Strongsville, OH; valued at $1,500.00. We also will be receiving a donated canine first aid kit from Blanchard Valley Veterinary Clinic from Findlay, OH.

Donations to the Findlay City Police – Law Enforcement – K-9 Fund can be completed through The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

Axel will be residing with Ofcr. Frey, his wife Marissa and their daughter.