New Fund Of The Community Foundation

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

A new fund was recently established at the Foundation to support improving educational opportunities and experiences for students in the Arlington Local Schools industrial arts and agricultural science programs.

The Jeff Wilson Memorial Fund for Industrial Arts and Agricultural Sciences was established in memory of Jeff. Jeff worked his entire teaching career (1975-2008) at Arlington Local Schools, teaching ag education, general science and vet science. He was passionate about helping all students find their skills and talents and was an example of positivity and a great work ethic.

To learn more or donate to the newly established fund, visit: https://www.community-foundation.com/…/asf-jeff-wilson…