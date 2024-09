(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

A new designated fund was recently established at the Foundation to support Cory-Rawson Local Schools.

The Cory-Rawson School Foundation committee established the Cory-Rawson Green and Gold Foundation Fund with support from the school community.

To learn more or donate to the newly established fund visit: https://www.community-foundation.com/…/green-and-gold…