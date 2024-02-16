New Gas Station/Convenience Store Being Built In Findlay

Construction is underway on a new gas station/convenience store on the north end of Findlay.

The RaceTrac gas station will be located on the northeast corner of County Road 99 and Interstate 75.

RaceTrac is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Atlanta that recently expanded in Kentucky and Indiana and this will be their first Ohio location.

The Findlay location will sit on 12 acres on the north side of County Road 99 east of the interstate.

The location will feature fresh food and beverages, an outdoor eating space, separate diesel and unleaded canopies, and a modern building design.

