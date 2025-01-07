New Hancock County Sheriff Shares Priorities With Community

(From Hancock County Sheriff Michael Cortez)

Greetings, Hancock County!

On my first day serving as your Sheriff, I want to express how deeply honored and humbled I am to represent and serve our community in this role. The Office of Sheriff belongs to all of us, and my team and I will uphold this responsibility with the highest regard as we carry out our duties.

Together, we begin this journey with a focus on professionalism, integrity, excellence, and accountability—values that will guide our service to Hancock County.

As your Sheriff, my priorities are clear:

-Building stronger partnerships with local organizations and residents.

-Strengthening relationships within the community through transparency in all aspects of service.

-Addressing today’s challenges through collaboration with community-based resources to ensure a safer environment for everyone to live, work, and raise their families.

I would also like to take some time to identify our administrative staff to you.

-Chief Deputy, Thomas Walker

-Fiscal Officer, Rebecca Smith

-Human Resource Specialist, Kimberly Schwertner

-Jail Administrator, Captain Jesse Sterrett

-Jail Operations, Lieutenant Joe Hartman

I look forward to introducing each of these members along with other staff members on this platform, so you may get to know them a little better.

Again, thank you for your trust and support. I look forward to working alongside each of you to make our community the best it can be.

Stay safe and stay connected!

Sheriff Michael A. Cortez