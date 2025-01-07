New Hancock County Sheriff Shares Priorities With Community
(From Hancock County Sheriff Michael Cortez)
Greetings, Hancock County!
On my first day serving as your Sheriff, I want to express how deeply honored and humbled I am to represent and serve our community in this role. The Office of Sheriff belongs to all of us, and my team and I will uphold this responsibility with the highest regard as we carry out our duties.
Together, we begin this journey with a focus on professionalism, integrity, excellence, and accountability—values that will guide our service to Hancock County.
As your Sheriff, my priorities are clear:
-Building stronger partnerships with local organizations and residents.
-Strengthening relationships within the community through transparency in all aspects of service.
-Addressing today’s challenges through collaboration with community-based resources to ensure a safer environment for everyone to live, work, and raise their families.
I would also like to take some time to identify our administrative staff to you.
-Chief Deputy, Thomas Walker
-Fiscal Officer, Rebecca Smith
-Human Resource Specialist, Kimberly Schwertner
-Jail Administrator, Captain Jesse Sterrett
-Jail Operations, Lieutenant Joe Hartman
I look forward to introducing each of these members along with other staff members on this platform, so you may get to know them a little better.
Again, thank you for your trust and support. I look forward to working alongside each of you to make our community the best it can be.
Stay safe and stay connected!
Sheriff Michael A. Cortez