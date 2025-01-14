New Hancock County Sheriff Stops By WFIN Studios

New Hancock County Sheriff Mike Cortez was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss how he’s settling into his new position and following in the footsteps of longtime Sheriff Michael Heldman.

Sheriff Cortez told Chris his priorities as Sheriff are; building stronger partnerships with local organizations and residents; strengthening relationships within the community through transparency in all aspects of service, and addressing challenges through collaboration with community-based resources to ensure a safer environment for everyone to live, work, and raise their families.

Listen to Chris’ full interview with Sheriff Cortez in the audio file below.