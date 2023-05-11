New Hometown Hero Banners Join Others Already On Display

The City of Findlay has put up a new batch of Hometown Hero banners ahead of Memorial Day.

The 12 new banners are located on the west side of Main Street from Center Street south to Front Street.

The new banners join many others that line Main Street from Center Street to Lima Street.

New banners put up recently are in honor of: Marlo Brannan, Charles Clapper, Julian Davis, Thomas Diller, Cyrus Dillinger Jr., Mark Feasel, Carl Finerd, Todd Hicks, Merle May, Michael May, Rex Orians and Jeffry Patterson.

Mayor Christina Muryn says the Hometown Hero banners honor local members of the military and include active, retired and deceased service members.

Get details about ordering one of the banners by clicking here.

A full list of banners currently being displayed is below.