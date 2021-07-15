New Howard Street Bridge Open To Traffic

The Howard Street Bridge replacement project in Findlay has been completed.

Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade says the bridge opened to traffic on Thursday afternoon.

The bridge is located on Howard Street between Broad Avenue and Fox Street in Findlay.

The project replaced the previous bridge whose condition had warranted the construction of a new bridge meeting current standards.

The project began on May 17th and was expected to take 2 1/2 months but was finished ahead of schedule.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office maintains 358 miles of county roads and 374 bridges throughout Hancock County.