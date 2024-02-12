New Indictments In House Bill 6 Bribery Scandal

(ONN) – Ohio officials announced two new indictments in the bribery scandal involving First Energy, marking new developments in what’s been called the largest corruption case in state history.

Attorney General Dave Yost announcing a grand jury indicted former First Energy CEO Chuck Jones and vice president Michael Dowling.

Yost says they along with former public utilities chairman Samuel Randazzo face a combined total of 27 felony violations.

They’re accused of participating in a 60 million dollar scheme involving First Energy to fund the campaign of former house speaker Larry Householder.

Householder is currently in prison serving 20 years for his role in this scheme.

Ohio lobbyist Matt Borges is also serving five years in the scheme.