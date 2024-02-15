New Initiative To Make Ohio Interstates Safer

(ONN) – Governor DeWine has announced a new effort to make Ohio’s interstates safer.

The governor says over the next few years the state will put new message boards up along interstates and highways about two miles away from 13 locations that are prone to sudden back-ups in traffic, which can lead to rear-end crashes.

The signs will then warn of the backup.

“Once the technology is installed at all 13 locations ODOT anticipates the technology will reduce rear-end crashes by about 16 percent.”

He says there were more than 8,800 such crashes in Ohio last year.