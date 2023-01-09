New Law Aims To Alleviate Teacher Shortages

Governor DeWine has signed a bill that could help alleviate teacher shortages across Ohio.

House Bill 554 allows the state board of education to issue two-year temporary educator licenses to people who let their teaching certificates expire.

This is only for those who do not have past disciplinary measures on their teaching records.

Education professionals aren’t sure how much relief this will provide for teachers.

But they say the bill does remove barriers for those who want to re-enter the profession.