New Law Allows Ohioans To Legally Set Off Fireworks On Certain Holidays

Beginning on July, 1st 2022 it will be legal to set off fireworks in Ohio, on certain days.

The bill signed by Governor DeWine allows Ohioans to set off fireworks on select holidays.

The law limits days for setting off fireworks to several holidays, including New Year’s Day, Memorial Day weekend and days on and around the Fourth of July.

The legislation also removes a long-ignored legal loophole that allows people to buy fireworks but not set them off in the state.

The law also gives local governments the power to control or ban fireworks.

The governor vetoed a similar measure in July.