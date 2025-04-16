New Law Allows Police To Charge For Bodycam Footage

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Clarification on FPD’s Body/In-Car Camera footage Request Policy

Due to recent social media commentary, we would like to provide clarification regarding the Findlay Police Department’s procedures for requesting body-worn and in-car camera footage.

As of April 9, 2025, FPD began charging for most FOIA requests for this type of video, in accordance with Ohio Revised Code 149.43(B)(1). These charges help recover the time and resources required to review, redact, and prepare video footage. Redaction is billed at 1.5 times the video length, based on staff hourly rates, with a maximum charge of $750 per request.

-A few key things to know:

Requests must be submitted in writing and should clearly identify the specific video(s) being requested.

FPD provides a written cost estimate within five business days. Work on the request does not begin until the estimate is paid.

Requests involving sensitive or protected content may require more processing time due to legal redaction requirements.

-Exemptions apply to crime victims, their immediate family, legal representatives, and guardians (when a police report has been filed), as well as government agencies and licensed Ohio schools requesting footage for official purposes.

For full policy details or to submit a request, visit our website or contact our Records Department directly.