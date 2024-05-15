(ONN) – A new law could increase penalties for sextortion crimes in Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers are working to stop an online crime that’s leading to teen suicide.

Braden’s Law is named after Braden Marcus, a 15-year-old Olentangy High School student.

He died by suicide after falling victim to sextortion in 2021.

The FBI reports more than 13,000 sextortion cases of minors since Braden’s death.

Braden’s Law would make sextortion a first, second and/or third degree felony in ohio.

“If you’re one of those terrible, evil people that are thinking about committing this crime, maybe you’ll think again,” said State Rep. Brian Lorenz of Powell.

Sextortion is defined as ‘the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.’