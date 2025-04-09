New Law Strengthens Drunk Driving Laws In Ohio

(WTOL-11) – A new Ohio law that cracks down harder on repeat drunk drivers is now in effect.

It’s called Liv’s law, named after Olivia Wright who was killed by a repeat OVI offender in 2020.

The new law calls for more time behind bars for OVI offenders convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Fines are also going up and license suspensions will last longer, possibly for life.

The law also lets police use oral swabs to check for drugs or alcohol on the spot.

And if you refuse the test you could lose your license.