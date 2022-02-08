New Maps Still Gerrymandered, Ohio Supreme Court Says

(ONN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio has rejected as gerrymandered a second set of Ohio legislative district maps that retained strong Republican majorities – and has sent the maps back for a third try.

The court gave the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission 10 days to pass a constitutional map.

The court ruled that the panel’s redrawn maps of Ohio House and Senate districts still violate a 2015 constitutional amendment intended to avoid partisan favoritism and to proportionally distribute districts to reflect Ohio’s current split of 54 percent Republican and 46 percent Democrat.

Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor provided a pivotal swing vote.