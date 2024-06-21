New Subdivision Going In Across From Liberty-Benton High School

Preliminary plans have been approved for a new housing subdivision at the corner of County Road 9 and State Route 12, across from Liberty Benton High School and next to the Dold subdivision.

The new neighborhood will be called LB Estates and include 46 single-family lots.

The developer now has to submit construction drawings to the county engineer’s office and submit a final plat for approval.

Ground will be broken on the subdivision in the fall or spring.